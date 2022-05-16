Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.40.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on TCBI shares. StockNews.com lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.
Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $52.69 on Monday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $50.24 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,569,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry L. Helm purchased 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $297,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,080.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,700 shares of company stock worth $875,025 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 157.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $108,000. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
