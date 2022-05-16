Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TCBI shares. StockNews.com lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $52.69 on Monday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $50.24 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $203.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,569,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry L. Helm purchased 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $297,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,080.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,700 shares of company stock worth $875,025 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 157.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $108,000. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

