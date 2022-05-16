Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Declares $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th.

Texas Roadhouse has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Texas Roadhouse has a dividend payout ratio of 38.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

Shares of TXRH stock traded down $2.54 on Monday, reaching $76.00. The stock had a trading volume of 30,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,902. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $69.54 and a 12 month high of $102.80.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $198,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $359,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,799 shares of company stock worth $872,001. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,466,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,802,000 after acquiring an additional 154,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,834,000 after buying an additional 86,838 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth about $674,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,223,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,414,000 after buying an additional 23,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 36,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

