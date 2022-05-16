TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $6.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.25. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.53.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.49% and a negative net margin of 4,126.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

