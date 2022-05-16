TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 375.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 237,714 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 20.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 265,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGTX opened at $6.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $938.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.53. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $41.00.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.49% and a negative net margin of 4,126.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

