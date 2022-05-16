The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 583,500 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the April 15th total of 368,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of SAM traded up $11.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $358.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,462. The company’s 50-day moving average is $373.79 and its 200-day moving average is $430.95. Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $325.53 and a 52-week high of $1,133.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($2.21). The business had revenue of $430.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.80 million. Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAM shares. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Beer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $420.00 to $337.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $603.69.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total transaction of $391,083.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,646,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Boston Beer by 1,733.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

