The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHEF shares. CL King lifted their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

CHEF opened at $36.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.67. Chefs’ Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.03. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.69 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $512.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Chefs’ Warehouse (Get Rating)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.