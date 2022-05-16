The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Short Interest Up 33.3% in April

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TCFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Community Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Financial in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director James F. Dimisa sold 1,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $44,372.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Community Financial by 11.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Community Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 271,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,994,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Community Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $2,237,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $327,000. 37.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCFC stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.82. 1,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,367. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Community Financial has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $41.93. The company has a market cap of $202.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.51 and its 200-day moving average is $39.35.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Community Financial had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 12.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Community Financial will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.56%.

Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

