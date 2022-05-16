The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Entergy (NYSE:ETR) a $224.00 Price Target

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) has been assigned a $224.00 price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 89.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ETR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Entergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.27.

Shares of NYSE ETR traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.93. 26,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Entergy has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.93.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Entergy news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $283,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $527,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,575 shares of company stock worth $25,391,762. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Entergy by 15.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Entergy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

