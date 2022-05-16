The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €224.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €224.00 ($235.79) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 55.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($326.32) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays set a €295.00 ($310.53) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($247.37) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($184.21) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($221.05) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €234.00 ($246.32).

VOW3 traded up €5.32 ($5.60) on Monday, hitting €144.20 ($151.79). 1,350,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €131.30 ($138.21) and a 12 month high of €245.45 ($258.37). The business has a 50-day moving average of €150.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of €170.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

