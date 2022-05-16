The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-$0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.97 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNTG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $17.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.55. The Pennant Group has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $44.23. The firm has a market cap of $494.21 million, a PE ratio of 216.50 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The Pennant Group ( NASDAQ:PNTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Pennant Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher R. Christensen acquired 21,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $356,449.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 572,736 shares in the company, valued at $9,450,144. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher R. Christensen acquired 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $44,022.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 581,133 shares in the company, valued at $9,588,694.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the first quarter valued at $293,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 48.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

