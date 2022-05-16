The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSE:REAX) Director Tamir Poleg Sells 4,600 Shares

The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSE:REAX – Get Rating) Director Tamir Poleg sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.29, for a total transaction of C$10,524.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,048,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20,703,853.46.

Tamir Poleg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Tamir Poleg sold 200 shares of Real Brokerage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.95, for a total transaction of C$589.68.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Tamir Poleg sold 9 shares of Real Brokerage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.01, for a total transaction of C$27.10.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.75 price target on shares of Real Brokerage in a research note on Sunday, March 20th.

