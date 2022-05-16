The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.57-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR opened at $28.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.89. The RMR Group has a one year low of $26.82 and a one year high of $47.12. The firm has a market cap of $890.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.61.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The RMR Group will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RMR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised The RMR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut The RMR Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised The RMR Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 164.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 32,107 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The RMR Group by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 24,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The RMR Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,341,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,827,000 after buying an additional 19,870 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in The RMR Group by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 16,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in The RMR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. 42.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

