The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 730 ($9.00) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SGE. Shore Capital upgraded shares of The Sage Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.37) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 735 ($9.06) to GBX 700 ($8.63) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Sage Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 725 ($8.94).

Shares of LON SGE opened at GBX 668.20 ($8.24) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 702.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 741.17. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 627.80 ($7.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 862.20 ($10.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of £6.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61.

In other The Sage Group news, insider Steve Hare purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 683 ($8.42) per share, for a total transaction of £20,490 ($25,261.99).

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

