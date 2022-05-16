The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 700 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 735 ($9.06) to GBX 700 ($8.63) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SGPYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 970 ($11.96) to GBX 880 ($10.85) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 720 ($8.88) to GBX 730 ($9.00) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 570 ($7.03) to GBX 590 ($7.27) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $640.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGPYY traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.79. The stock had a trading volume of 27,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,101. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average of $39.72.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

