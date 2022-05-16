The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Price Target Cut to CHF 254

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from CHF 280 to CHF 254 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SWGAY. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 375 to CHF 360 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 330 to CHF 290 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.33.

Shares of The Swatch Group stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.38. The stock had a trading volume of 80,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,443. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average is $14.38. The Swatch Group has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $18.59.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

