The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Walt Disney in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the entertainment giant will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.16. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.16.

Walt Disney stock opened at $107.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $99.47 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.02, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

