Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Short Interest Update

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the April 15th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total value of $1,226,725.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $103,139,977.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,381 shares of company stock valued at $6,791,597 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $541.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $211.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $563.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $592.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $438.72 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

