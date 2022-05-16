Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.30) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on THRX. Zacks Investment Research cut Theseus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.59 on Monday. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $24.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.98.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01).

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $11,311,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $9,657,000. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $9,022,000. Nextech Invest AG acquired a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $7,751,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after buying an additional 11,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

About Theseus Pharmaceuticals

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

