Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Analysts expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Thomson Reuters posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 1,198.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 22.7% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 30,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. 21.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRI opened at $94.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.52. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $123.60. The company has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.98%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

