Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Given New $95.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on THO. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.55.

NYSE THO traded down $3.43 on Monday, reaching $78.56. The company had a trading volume of 18,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.00. Thor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $133.37.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.53 per share, for a total transaction of $805,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,612.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the first quarter worth about $85,835,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the first quarter worth about $46,644,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $55,995,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the first quarter worth about $29,764,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $26,704,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

