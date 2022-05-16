Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.51-$0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36 billion-$1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.Thoughtworks also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.11-$0.12 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWKS. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thoughtworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of TWKS opened at $16.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average is $23.54. Thoughtworks has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.25 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Thoughtworks will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 59.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,406 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Thoughtworks by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,772,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,692,000 after acquiring an additional 82,809 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Thoughtworks by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 586,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,214,000 after acquiring an additional 269,242 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Thoughtworks during the first quarter valued at about $3,879,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

