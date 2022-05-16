Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $328.00 million-$329.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $322.36 million.Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.51-$0.53 EPS.

TWKS stock opened at $16.25 on Monday. Thoughtworks has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $34.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average of $23.54.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.25 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 22.60% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thoughtworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWKS. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the first quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 766.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 17,644 shares during the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

