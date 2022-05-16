Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Short Interest Update

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 167,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the April 15th total of 125,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tian Ruixiang by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tian Ruixiang during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tian Ruixiang during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

TIRX stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 758 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,539. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50. Tian Ruixiang has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $11.62.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances.

