Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Price Target Raised to C$2.15

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.00 to C$2.15 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of TWMIF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,794. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

