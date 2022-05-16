Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) PT Raised to C$2.15 at Standpoint Research

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Standpoint Research from C$2.00 to C$2.15 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Standpoint Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.45% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.96.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$1.34. The company had a trading volume of 613,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,849. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.31. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12 month low of C$1.10 and a 12 month high of C$1.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$457.79 million and a PE ratio of 7.29.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.
Read More
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.