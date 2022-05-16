Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) PT Raised to C$2.15 at Standpoint Research

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Standpoint Research from C$2.00 to C$2.15 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Standpoint Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.45% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.96.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$1.34. The company had a trading volume of 613,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,849. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.31. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12 month low of C$1.10 and a 12 month high of C$1.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$457.79 million and a PE ratio of 7.29.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure ( TSE:TWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$534.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$434.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

