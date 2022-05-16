Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at Laurentian

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Laurentian from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TF. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities cut their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$10.51 to C$10.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of TF traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 273,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,634. Timbercreek Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$8.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$721.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.76, a quick ratio of 35.13 and a current ratio of 35.23.

Timbercreek Financial ( TSE:TF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$22.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

