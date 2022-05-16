Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Price Target Cut to C$9.00 by Analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TF. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.51 to C$10.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Laurentian dropped their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday.

Get Timbercreek Financial alerts:

Shares of TSE:TF traded down C$0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching C$8.66. The stock had a trading volume of 302,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,254. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 35.13, a current ratio of 35.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.76. The stock has a market cap of C$726.60 million and a P/E ratio of 17.01. Timbercreek Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$8.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.94.

Timbercreek Financial ( TSE:TF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$22.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Timbercreek Financial (Get Rating)

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.