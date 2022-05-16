Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 233,500 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the April 15th total of 169,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Tivic Health Systems stock opened at $1.64 on Monday. Tivic Health Systems has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tivic Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivic Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivic Health Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tivic Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. The company's primary product, ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. It sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites and platforms, such as Amazon.com, as well as to major U.S.

