TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Cut to $76.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TJX. Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.85.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

NYSE TJX opened at $57.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.29. The company has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $54.49 and a 1-year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.