TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Cut to $76.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.89% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TJX. Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.85.
NYSE TJX opened at $57.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.29. The company has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $54.49 and a 1-year high of $77.35.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.
About TJX Companies (Get Rating)
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TJX Companies (TJX)
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
- Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
- Volatile Times Are When AbbVie Shines the Brightest
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.