Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Short Interest Update

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the April 15th total of 4,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TOL traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.15. The company had a trading volume of 28,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,674. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 11.20%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TOL. UBS Group raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

About Toll Brothers (Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

