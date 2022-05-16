Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the April 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TYG. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 44,014 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. 33.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TYG stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.20. The stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,949. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.65. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $36.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

