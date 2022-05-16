Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Short Interest Update

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the April 15th total of 79,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSQ. Zacks Investment Research raised Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSQ. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Townsquare Media by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 880,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 84,264 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 282,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 61,900 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 296,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 67,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 40,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 36,347 shares in the last quarter. 50.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Townsquare Media stock opened at $10.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.32. Townsquare Media has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). Townsquare Media had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 60.14%. The business had revenue of $110.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Townsquare Media will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

About Townsquare Media (Get Rating)

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.