Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.28.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $51.92 on Monday. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $39.39 and a 1 year high of $114.09. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 247.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.47 and its 200-day moving average is $76.81.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.25. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,778,114. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its position in Trade Desk by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Trade Desk by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,953,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

