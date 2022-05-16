TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.17). TransAct Technologies posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.52% and a negative net margin of 14.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS.

TACT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on TransAct Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research dropped their target price on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 238.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 45.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 20,274 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TACT opened at $4.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.85. TransAct Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $17.18.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

