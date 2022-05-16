Transcat (TRNS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ TRNS opened at $69.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $520.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 0.82. Transcat has a twelve month low of $46.86 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Transcat alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Transcat in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $386,634.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary J. Haseley purchased 1,305 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.62 per share, with a total value of $99,989.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Transcat by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 53,349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 32,640 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 1st quarter worth $1,623,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Transcat by 16.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile (Get Rating)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.