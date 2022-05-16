TransDigm Group (TDG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

TransDigm Group (NYSE: TDG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/11/2022 – TransDigm Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $720.00 to $620.00.

5/11/2022 – TransDigm Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $720.00 to $620.00.

5/11/2022 – TransDigm Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $700.00 to $620.00.

5/10/2022 – TransDigm Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/27/2022 – TransDigm Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/19/2022 – TransDigm Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/11/2022 – TransDigm Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/31/2022 – TransDigm Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:TDG traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $565.34. 909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,178. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $537.55 and a 1 year high of $688.03. The company has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $631.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $629.91.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.75, for a total value of $7,265,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,612,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,324,315 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,553,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,169,759,000 after acquiring an additional 16,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after acquiring an additional 117,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,336,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,825,316,000 after buying an additional 107,621 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,009,510,000 after buying an additional 156,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,223,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,414,756,000 after purchasing an additional 179,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

