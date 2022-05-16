Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) PT Raised to $19.00 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 154.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TZOO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

NASDAQ:TZOO traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.46. 283,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,681. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.47. The company has a market capitalization of $89.94 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.55.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 million. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 1,142.83% and a net margin of 7.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelzoo news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,825,555.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $36,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 326,191 shares of company stock worth $2,080,055. Insiders own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Travelzoo in the third quarter worth $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

