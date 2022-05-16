Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.26.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

TV opened at C$0.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.19. Trevali Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.64 and a 52-week high of C$2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.29. The company has a market cap of C$68.27 million and a P/E ratio of 2.03.

Trevali Mining ( TSE:TV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$114.45 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Trevali Mining will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Trevali Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.