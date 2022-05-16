Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.26.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

TV opened at C$0.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.19. Trevali Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.64 and a 52 week high of C$2.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$68.27 million and a PE ratio of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.29.

Trevali Mining ( TSE:TV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$114.45 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trevali Mining will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

