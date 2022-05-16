Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Stephens to $90.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.64% from the stock’s current price.

TREX has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Trex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Benchmark upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BNP Paribas cut Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.72.

Shares of TREX traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,331. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.20. Trex has a twelve month low of $51.76 and a twelve month high of $140.98.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Trex had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The business had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trex will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Tobam bought a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

