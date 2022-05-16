Trican Well Service Ltd. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Trican Well Service in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TCW. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$4.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.30 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.37.

TSE:TCW opened at C$4.16 on Monday. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of C$2.17 and a 12 month high of C$4.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.18.

About Trican Well Service (Get Rating)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.