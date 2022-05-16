Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) PT Raised to C$6.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TOLWF. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.85 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trican Well Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.62.

OTCMKTS TOLWF traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $3.17. 20,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,735. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.73.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

