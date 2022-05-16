Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Raised to C$6.00

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.30 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. National Bankshares upgraded Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.52.

TSE TCW traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$4.33. 586,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.38. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of C$2.17 and a twelve month high of C$4.77.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

