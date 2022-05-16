Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.71-$2.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.80 billion-$3.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.02 billion.

Shares of TRMB stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.36. The stock had a trading volume of 14,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,437. Trimble has a 12-month low of $59.89 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.25 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.00.

In other news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 349.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.