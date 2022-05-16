Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.71-$2.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.80 billion-$3.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.02 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRMB. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.00.

TRMB stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.36. 14,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,437. Trimble has a 1 year low of $59.89 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.25 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Trimble by 349.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

