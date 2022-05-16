Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Barclays

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 22.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Acumen Capital cut their price target on Trinseo from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinseo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.25 price target on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $6.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.47.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $42.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.31. Trinseo has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $69.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $172,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $963,183.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,892,945.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,957 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,454. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,189,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,418,000 after buying an additional 904,287 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,475,000 after acquiring an additional 653,776 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at $18,520,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Trinseo by 244.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 493,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,899,000 after purchasing an additional 350,256 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the first quarter worth $13,355,000. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

