Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Haywood Securities

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Haywood Securities from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Haywood Securities’ price target points to a potential downside of 84.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Trinseo from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.30 target price on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Get Trinseo alerts:

NYSE:TSE traded up $1.17 on Monday, reaching $43.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,828. Trinseo has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $69.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

In other news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $577,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $963,183.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,219 shares in the company, valued at $5,892,945.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,957 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,454. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Trinseo by 202.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 233.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Trinseo by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinseo (Get Rating)

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.