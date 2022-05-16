Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Cormark from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.30 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on Trinseo from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday. Acumen Capital dropped their target price on shares of Trinseo from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Trinseo from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trinseo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

NYSE TSE traded up $1.17 on Monday, hitting $43.89. The stock had a trading volume of 292,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,828. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day moving average of $51.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $69.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Trinseo news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $577,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $172,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,957 shares of company stock worth $1,713,454. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSE. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Trinseo by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 0.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Trinseo by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 5.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

