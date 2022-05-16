Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Cowen

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Cowen from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 90.89% from the company’s previous close.

TSE has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinseo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Trinseo to $6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Acumen Capital reduced their target price on shares of Trinseo from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

Get Trinseo alerts:

NYSE:TSE traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.89. 292,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,828. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $69.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.69 and a 200 day moving average of $51.63.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $172,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $577,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,957 shares of company stock worth $1,713,454 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Trinseo by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Trinseo by 5.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinseo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.