Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Cowen

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Cowen from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 90.89% from the company’s previous close.
TSE has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinseo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Trinseo to $6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Acumen Capital reduced their target price on shares of Trinseo from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.
NYSE:TSE traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.89. 292,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,828. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $69.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.69 and a 200 day moving average of $51.63.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Trinseo by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Trinseo by 5.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.
