Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Price Target Raised to $2.15 at Standpoint Research

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Standpoint Research from $2.00 to $2.15 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Standpoint Research’s target price indicates a potential downside of 95.10% from the stock’s current price.

TSE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Acumen Capital cut their price target on shares of Trinseo from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cormark reduced their price target on Trinseo from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Trinseo from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trinseo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TSE traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.89. 292,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,828. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.31. Trinseo has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.63.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $172,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $577,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,957 shares of company stock worth $1,713,454 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Trinseo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Trinseo by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in Trinseo by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 26,890 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trinseo by 2.6% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 150,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo (Get Rating)

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.